RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s traded shares stood at 1,134,367 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.76, to imply a decline of -3.44% or -$0.49 in intraday trading. The RADA share’s 52-week high remains $14.21, putting it -3.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.05. The company has a valuation of $601.65 Million, with an average of 502.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 538.82 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RADA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) trade information

After registering a -3.44% downside in the last session, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.73 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 6.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.84%, and 36.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.13%. Short interest in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) saw shorts transact 226.53 Million shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17, implying an increase of 23.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RADA has been trading 38.08% off suggested target high and 9.01% from its likely low.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 73.35% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 130.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s Major holders

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. insiders hold 6.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.59% of the shares at 60.71% float percentage. In total, 62 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Phoenix Holdings Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.07 Million shares (or 9.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.21 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 1.71 Million shares, or about 5.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $10.14 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF holds roughly 250,312 shares. This is just over 0.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.44 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 180.37 Thousand, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about $1.76 Million.