Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s traded shares stood at 6,702,809 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.15, to imply an increase of 9.24% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The CRK share’s 52-week high remains $8.48, putting it -37.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.05. The company has a valuation of $1.43 Billion, with an average of 3.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CRK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) trade information

After registering a 9.24% upside in the last session, Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.22- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 1.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.74%, and 16.7% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.73%. Short interest in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) saw shorts transact 3.76 Million shares and set a 1.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.18, implying an increase of 16.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRK has been trading 78.86% off suggested target high and -18.7% from its likely low.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Comstock Resources, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) shares are -3.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 173.91% against -24.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.3% this quarter before jumping 87.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 47.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 239.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s Major holders

Comstock Resources, Inc. insiders hold 69.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.42% of the shares at 76.13% float percentage. In total, 160 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deep Basin Capital LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.24 Million shares (or 2.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with 3.67 Million shares, or about 1.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $16.04 Million.