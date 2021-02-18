ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s traded shares stood at 1,259,865 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.92, to imply a decline of -4.84% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The ABIO share’s 52-week high remains $22, putting it -347.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.21. The company has a valuation of $45.86 Million, with an average of 585.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 502.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ARCA biopharma, Inc. (ABIO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ABIO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) trade information

After registering a -4.84% downside in the last session, ARCA biopharma, Inc. (ABIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.50- this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 10.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.01%, and 10.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.69%. Short interest in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) saw shorts transact 30.36 Million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 42.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ABIO has been trading 42.28% off suggested target high and 42.28% from its likely low.

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (ABIO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 41.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 59.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s Major holders

ARCA biopharma, Inc. insiders hold 0.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.43% of the shares at 8.46% float percentage. In total, 21 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 287.26 Thousand shares (or 3.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 205.5 Thousand shares, or about 2.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $824.06 Thousand.