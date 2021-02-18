Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s traded shares stood at 1,011,132 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $176.03, to imply a decline of -4.05% or -$7.43 in intraday trading. The BILL share’s 52-week high remains $190.3, putting it -8.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.61. The company has a valuation of $14.48 Billion, with an average of 1.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BILL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

After registering a -4.05% downside in the last session, Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $195.9 this Wednesday, Feb 10, jumping 10.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.31%, and 37.8% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.96%. Short interest in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) saw shorts transact 6.93 Million shares and set a 5.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $167.42, implying a decline of -4.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $150 and $185 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BILL has been trading 5.1% off suggested target high and -14.79% from its likely low.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bill.com Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) shares are +86.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.41% against 5.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -75% this quarter before falling -250% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -570.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 4.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.52% of the shares at 95.68% float percentage. In total, 339 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.19 Million shares (or 12.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.02 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 6.04 Million shares, or about 7.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $605.42 Million.