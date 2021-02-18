Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s traded shares stood at 1,005,105 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $106.45, to imply an increase of 1.14% or $1.2 in intraday trading. The BEAM share’s 52-week high remains $126.9, putting it -19.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13. The company has a valuation of $6.22 Billion, with an average of 1.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 918.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BEAM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.68.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) trade information

After registering a 1.14% upside in the last session, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $118.1 this Wednesday, Feb 10, jumping 9.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.76%, and -5.83% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 30.39%. Short interest in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) saw shorts transact 5.58 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $83.83, implying a decline of -21.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $145 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BEAM has been trading 36.21% off suggested target high and -60.54% from its likely low.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Beam Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) shares are +366.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 78.51% against 14.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 84.8% this quarter before jumping 34% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -44.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 22.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Major holders

Beam Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 16.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.5% of the shares at 78.77% float percentage. In total, 126 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.33 Million shares (or 12.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $598.31 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 3.35 Million shares, or about 5.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $82.59 Million.