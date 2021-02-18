Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s traded shares stood at 16,143,545 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.61, to imply a decline of -1.51% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The BBD share’s 52-week high remains $7.51, putting it -62.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.68. The company has a valuation of $38.27 Billion, with an average of 18.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 24.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BBD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

After registering a -1.51% downside in the latest session, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.79- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 3.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.99%, and -8.4% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -12.23%. Short interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) saw shorts transact 32.77 Million shares and set a 1.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.2, implying an increase of 34.49% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.98 and $7.2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBD has been trading 56.18% off suggested target high and 8.03% from its likely low.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Banco Bradesco S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) shares are +28.7% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.27% against -2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.3% this quarter before jumping 62.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -2.51% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 23.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.6% annually.

BBD Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.26%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Banco Bradesco S.A. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.54% of the shares at 17.55% float percentage. In total, 347 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Standard Life Aberdeen PLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 84.62 Million shares (or 1.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $445.1 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd with 56.14 Million shares, or about 1.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $295.32 Million.