Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s traded shares stood at 3,055,865 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.45, to imply an increase of 22.59% or $0.82 in intraday trading. The EARS share’s 52-week high remains $6.6, putting it -48.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $50.81 Million, with an average of 1.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EARS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.
Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) trade information
After registering a 22.59% upside in the last session, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.46- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 0.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.53%, and 68.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 69.85%. Short interest in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) saw shorts transact 14.88 Million shares and set a 2.27 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.3, implying an increase of 221.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.3 and $14.3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EARS has been trading 221.35% off suggested target high and 221.35% from its likely low.
Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) estimates and forecasts
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 55.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 84.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.
Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s Major holders
Auris Medical Holding Ltd. insiders hold 6.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.48% of the shares at 0.51% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 63.02 Thousand shares (or 0.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $165.11 Thousand.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 23.85 Thousand shares, or about 0.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $19.27 Thousand.
A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market
Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...
Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.
Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.
Sponsored