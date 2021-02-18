Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s traded shares stood at 3,055,865 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.45, to imply an increase of 22.59% or $0.82 in intraday trading. The EARS share’s 52-week high remains $6.6, putting it -48.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $50.81 Million, with an average of 1.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EARS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) trade information

After registering a 22.59% upside in the last session, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.46- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 0.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.53%, and 68.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 69.85%. Short interest in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) saw shorts transact 14.88 Million shares and set a 2.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.3, implying an increase of 221.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.3 and $14.3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EARS has been trading 221.35% off suggested target high and 221.35% from its likely low.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 55.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 84.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s Major holders

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. insiders hold 6.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.48% of the shares at 0.51% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 63.02 Thousand shares (or 0.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $165.11 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 23.85 Thousand shares, or about 0.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $19.27 Thousand.