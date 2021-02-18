Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s traded shares stood at 7,443,606 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $134.66, to imply a decline of -1.18% or -$1.61 in intraday trading. The TSM share’s 52-week high remains $136.13, putting it -1.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $42.7. The company has a valuation of $608.8 Billion, with an average of 14.72 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.69 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 34 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TSM a Sell rating. 6 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 26 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) trade information

After registering a -1.18% downside in the latest session, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $142.2 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 5.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.6%, and 7.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.34%. Short interest in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) saw shorts transact 14.11 Million shares and set a 1.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $143.25, implying an increase of 6.38% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $74 and $200 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TSM has been trading 48.52% off suggested target high and -45.05% from its likely low.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) shares are +69.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 18.29% against 18.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.7% this quarter before jumping 19.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $12.96 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.03 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.31 Billion and $10.38 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.7% before jumping 25.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -1.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.5% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

TSM Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 1.74, with the share yield ticking at 1.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.09% of the shares at 19.09% float percentage. In total, 1523 institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 63.53 Million shares (or 1.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.15 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sanders Capital, Llc with 41.4 Million shares, or about 0.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $3.36 Billion.