SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s traded shares stood at 1,869,917 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $334.8, to imply an increase of 1.04% or $3.45 in intraday trading. The SEDG share’s 52-week high remains $377, putting it -12.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $67.02. The company has a valuation of $17.15 Billion, with an average of 1.26 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SEDG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.92.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

After registering a 1.04% upside in the last session, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $349.3 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 4.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.72%, and 18.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.91%. Short interest in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) saw shorts transact 2.44 Million shares and set a 1.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $316, implying a decline of -5.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $77 and $435 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SEDG has been trading 29.93% off suggested target high and -77% from its likely low.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) shares are +52.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 11.44% against 19.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -3.2% this quarter before jumping 10.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $377.91 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $415.79 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $431.22 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -12.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 8.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 2.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.17% of the shares at 91.39% float percentage. In total, 652 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6Million shares (or 11.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.91 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 2.97 Million shares, or about 5.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $949.2 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 1,336,327 shares. This is just over 2.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $426.45 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 990.48 Thousand, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about $316.08 Million.