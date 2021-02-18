Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s traded shares stood at 1,225,059 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.91, to imply a decline of -1.98% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The LBRT share’s 52-week high remains $13.63, putting it -24.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.17. The company has a valuation of $1.96 Billion, with an average of 615.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 751.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LBRT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

After registering a -1.98% downside in the last session, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.53 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 5.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.11%, and -13.69% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 5.82%. Short interest in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) saw shorts transact 6.78 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.59, implying an increase of 15.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.8 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LBRT has been trading 37.49% off suggested target high and -19.34% from its likely low.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) shares are +50.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -59.48% against 13.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -800% this quarter before jumping 66.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 122% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $487.01 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $522.29 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $472.34 Million and $98.77 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.1% before jumping 428.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -70.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.1% annually.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s Major holders

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. insiders hold 8.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.92% of the shares at 83.74% float percentage. In total, 185 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Carlyle Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 34.05 Million shares (or 37.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $272.1 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Riverstone Holdings LLC with 28.3 Million shares, or about 30.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $291.82 Million.