JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s traded shares stood at 1,825,591 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $140.84, to imply a decline of -4.71% or -$6.96 in intraday trading. The YY share’s 52-week high remains $144.99, putting it -2.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $41.33. The company has a valuation of $11.41 Billion, with an average of 1.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for JOYY Inc. (YY), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give YY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 21 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.19.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) trade information

After registering a -4.71% downside in the last session, JOYY Inc. (YY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $148.8 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 5.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.95%, and 56.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 76.09%. Short interest in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) saw shorts transact 6.21 Million shares and set a 3.09 days time to cover.

JOYY Inc. (YY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JOYY Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. JOYY Inc. (YY) shares are +72.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.54% against 23.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.3% this quarter before jumping 43.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.02 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $909.58 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.09 Billion and $1.02 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -6.5% before falling -11% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 70.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.56% annually.

YY Dividends

JOYY Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 05, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JOYY Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.04, with the share yield ticking at 1.51% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s Major holders

JOYY Inc. insiders hold 1.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.38% of the shares at 75.42% float percentage. In total, 386 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.49 Million shares (or 7.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $281.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.29 Million shares, or about 6.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $265.49 Million.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JOYY Inc. (YY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 1,363,466 shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $109.05 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 827.28 Thousand, or 1.71% of the shares, all valued at about $75.6 Million.