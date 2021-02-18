GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK)’s traded shares stood at 2,912,321 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.26, to imply an increase of 9.23% or $1.29 in intraday trading. The GIK share’s 52-week high remains $17.36, putting it -13.76% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.79. The company has a valuation of $395.14 Million, with an average of 1.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) trade information

After registering a 9.23% upside in the last session, GigCapital3, Inc. (GIK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.90 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 4.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.23%, and -5.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.78%. Short interest in GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) saw shorts transact 1.19 Million shares and set a 0.5 days time to cover.

GigCapital3, Inc. (GIK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK)’s Major holders

GigCapital3, Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.16% of the shares at 45.16% float percentage. In total, 35 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Karpus Management Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.37 Million shares (or 5.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.62 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Omni Partners LLP with 1.21 Million shares, or about 4.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $11.99 Million.