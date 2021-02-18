General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s traded shares stood at 8,908,189 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $51.95, to imply a decline of -1.78% or -$0.94 in intraday trading. The GM share’s 52-week high remains $57.05, putting it -9.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.33. The company has a valuation of $74.8 Billion, with an average of 30.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for General Motors Company (GM), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.97.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) trade information

After registering a -1.78% downside in the latest session, General Motors Company (GM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $54.19 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 4.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.66%, and 3.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.34%. Short interest in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) saw shorts transact 17.8 Million shares and set a 0.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $65.63, implying an increase of 26.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $50 and $85 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GM has been trading 63.62% off suggested target high and -3.75% from its likely low.

General Motors Company (GM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing General Motors Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. General Motors Company (GM) shares are +76.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.73% against 24.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 56.5% this quarter before jumping 320% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $33.5 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $34.19 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $32.71 Billion and $16.78 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.4% before jumping 103.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -5.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.92% annually.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Major holders

General Motors Company insiders hold 7.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.13% of the shares at 86.36% float percentage. In total, 1248 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 106.3 Million shares (or 7.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.43 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 94.34 Million shares, or about 6.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.79 Billion.