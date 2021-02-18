Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s traded shares stood at 3,283,357 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.44, to imply a decline of -1.5% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The GOEV share’s 52-week high remains $24.9, putting it -51.46% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.21. The company has a valuation of $3.87 Billion, with an average of 4.31 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Canoo Inc. (GOEV), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GOEV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

After registering a -1.5% downside in the last session, Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.23 this Wednesday, Feb 10, jumping 4.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.26%, and -2.72% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 19.13%. Short interest in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) saw shorts transact 9.62 Million shares and set a 2.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30, implying an increase of 82.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOEV has been trading 82.48% off suggested target high and 82.48% from its likely low.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.