Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s traded shares stood at 1,352,608 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.26, to imply a decline of -2.89% or -$0.9 in intraday trading. The AVYA share’s 52-week high remains $31.03, putting it -2.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.13. The company has a valuation of $2.54 Billion, with an average of 1.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.53 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AVYA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.76.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) trade information

After registering a -2.89% downside in the last session, Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $34.06 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 11.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.74%, and 42.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 58.02%. Short interest in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) saw shorts transact 9.21 Million shares and set a 6.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.1, implying an increase of 12.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVYA has been trading 32.19% off suggested target high and -14.08% from its likely low.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Avaya Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) shares are +83.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.84% against 45.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.7% this quarter before falling -27% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $717.51 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $730.36 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $683Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -24.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.3% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s Major holders

Avaya Holdings Corp. insiders hold 2.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 113.29% of the shares at 116.21% float percentage. In total, 298 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.15 Million shares (or 7.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $123.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 6.71 Million shares, or about 6.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $101.92 Million.

We also have Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 2,536,470 shares. This is just over 2.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.18 Million, or 1.97% of the shares, all valued at about $33.21 Million.