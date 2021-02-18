AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s traded shares stood at 7,175,197 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $51.58, to imply an increase of 0.25% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The AZN share’s 52-week high remains $64.94, putting it -25.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.15. The company has a valuation of $135.83 Billion, with an average of 10.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AZN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information

After registering a 0.25% upside in the latest session, AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $51.98 this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 0.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.49%, and 0.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.45%. Short interest in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) saw shorts transact 65.92 Million shares and set a 5.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $63.51, implying an increase of 23.13% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $44.81 and $78.92 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AZN has been trading 53.01% off suggested target high and -13.13% from its likely low.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $7.21 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.5 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.35 Billion and $6.28 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.4% before jumping 19.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -39.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.2% annually.

AZN Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AstraZeneca PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 1.4, with the share yield ticking at 2.72% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.76%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Major holders

AstraZeneca PLC insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.82% of the shares at 16.82% float percentage. In total, 828 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Company, LLP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 52.09 Million shares (or 1.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.85 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 50.11 Million shares, or about 1.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.5 Billion.