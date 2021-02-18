American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s traded shares stood at 1,823,795 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.36, to imply a decline of -4.2% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The AXL share’s 52-week high remains $11.06, putting it -18.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.5. The company has a valuation of $1.06 Billion, with an average of 2.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AXL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) trade information

After registering a -4.2% downside in the last session, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.85 this Wednesday, Feb 10, jumping 13.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.69%, and 7.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.23%. Short interest in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) saw shorts transact 6.03 Million shares and set a 3.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.39, implying an increase of 11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AXL has been trading 38.89% off suggested target high and -35.9% from its likely low.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) shares are +20.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 671.43% against 4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50% this quarter before jumping 115.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.38 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.37 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.34 Billion and $440.05 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.8% before jumping 211.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -34.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -737.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.17% annually.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s Major holders

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 1.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.68% of the shares at 96.28% float percentage. In total, 277 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.5 Million shares (or 15.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $145.95 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.17 Million shares, or about 10.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $70.25 Million.