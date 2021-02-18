The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s traded shares stood at 2,230,055 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.9. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.58, to imply a decline of -0.23% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The GEO share’s 52-week high remains $18.42, putting it -114.69% down since that peak but still an impressive +21.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.7. The company has a valuation of $1.04 Billion, with an average of 10.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GEO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.29.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) trade information

After registering a -0.23% downside in the last session, The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.09- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 5.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.46%, and -7.14% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -3.16%. Short interest in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) saw shorts transact 27.85 Million shares and set a 6.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15, implying an increase of 74.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GEO has been trading 74.83% off suggested target high and 74.83% from its likely low.

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The GEO Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) shares are -23.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.2% against -0.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -14.7% this quarter before falling -2.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 16% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

GEO Dividends

The GEO Group, Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 28 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The GEO Group, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1, with the share yield ticking at 11.63% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 10.21%.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s Major holders

The GEO Group, Inc. insiders hold 3.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.21% of the shares at 68.53% float percentage. In total, 309 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 18.85 Million shares (or 15.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $213.73 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 17.85 Million shares, or about 14.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $158.12 Million.