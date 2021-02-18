Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)’s traded shares stood at 7,904,466 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $63.43, to imply a decline of -2.05% or -$1.33 in intraday trading. The C share’s 52-week high remains $78.86, putting it -24.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32. The company has a valuation of $131.6 Billion, with an average of 12.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 20.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Citigroup Inc. (C), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give C a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.86.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) trade information

After registering a -2.05% downside in the latest session, Citigroup Inc. (C) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $65.07 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 2.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.27%, and -1.21% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 2.9%. Short interest in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) saw shorts transact 22.22 Million shares and set a 1.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $78.57, implying an increase of 23.87% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $58 and $112 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, C has been trading 76.57% off suggested target high and -8.56% from its likely low.

Citigroup Inc. (C) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Citigroup Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Citigroup Inc. (C) shares are +25.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.68% against 29%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 77.1% this quarter before jumping 240% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -6.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $17.83 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.38 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $20.73 Billion and $19.12 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -14% before falling -9.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 20.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.28% annually.

C Dividends

Citigroup Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 15, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Citigroup Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.04, with the share yield ticking at 3.15% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.07%.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)’s Major holders

Citigroup Inc. insiders hold 0.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.17% of the shares at 76.34% float percentage. In total, 2010 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 169.69 Million shares (or 8.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.32 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 155.74 Million shares, or about 7.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $9.6 Billion.