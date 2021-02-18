GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s traded shares stood at 18,391,773 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.9, to imply an increase of 18.76% or $1.09 in intraday trading. The GSKY share’s 52-week high remains $9.18, putting it -33.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.05. The company has a valuation of $1.26 Billion, with an average of 1.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY), translating to a mean rating of 3.6. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give GSKY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) trade information

After registering a 18.76% upside in the last session, GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.31- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 5.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.17%, and 38.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.03%. Short interest in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw shorts transact 4.52 Million shares and set a 3.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.5, implying a decline of -34.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $5.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GSKY has been trading -20.29% off suggested target high and -49.28% from its likely low.

GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GreenSky, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) shares are +54.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -80.7% against 14.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -50% this quarter before falling -60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -1.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $125.32 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $132.35 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $133.84 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -6.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 20.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13% annually.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s Major holders

GreenSky, Inc. insiders hold 10.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.4% of the shares at 75.54% float percentage. In total, 120 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 14.24 Million shares (or 18.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $63.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with 12.05 Million shares, or about 15.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $53.49 Million.