Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s traded shares stood at 2,592,546 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.79, to imply a decline of -0.34% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The VET share’s 52-week high remains $14.71, putting it -154.06% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.5. The company has a valuation of $921.14 Million, with an average of 2.72 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give VET a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) trade information

After registering a -0.34% downside in the last session, Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.87- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 1.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.08%, and 8.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.11%. Short interest in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) saw shorts transact 6.29 Million shares and set a 2.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.97, implying an increase of 3.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.94 and $8.66 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VET has been trading 49.57% off suggested target high and -31.95% from its likely low.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vermilion Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) shares are +23.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2654.55% against 26.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 173.3% this quarter before falling -69% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $225.21 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $201.58 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $204.56 Million and $205.91 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.1% before falling -2.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -63.72% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 136.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.76% annually.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s Major holders

Vermilion Energy Inc. insiders hold 2.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.05% of the shares at 27.69% float percentage. In total, 181 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.26 Million shares (or 2.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.96 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank Of Nova Scotia / with 2.5 Million shares, or about 1.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $5.86 Million.