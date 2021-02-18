Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA)’s traded shares stood at 1,473,568 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.38, to imply an increase of 10.61% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The NNA share’s 52-week high remains $7.5, putting it -71.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.09. The company has a valuation of $74.91 Million, with an average of 162.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 217.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NNA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) trade information

After registering a 10.61% upside in the last session, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.62- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 5.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.35%, and 13.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.75%. Short interest in Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) saw shorts transact 17.06 Million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.38, implying an increase of 22.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.75 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NNA has been trading 59.82% off suggested target high and -14.38% from its likely low.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) shares are -14.62% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 92% this quarter before falling -110.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 79.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -44.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 43.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1% annually.

NNA Dividends

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation has its next earnings report out on December 01, 2020. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.95, with the share yield ticking at 23.99% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 18.36%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA)’s Major holders

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation insiders hold 36.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.15% of the shares at 6.57% float percentage. In total, 31 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 182.39 Thousand shares (or 1.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $771.51 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 117.2 Thousand shares, or about 0.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $495.76 Thousand.