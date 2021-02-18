Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s traded shares stood at 1,765,819 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.75, to imply a decline of -5.3% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The SBBP share’s 52-week high remains $4.63, putting it -23.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +60% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.5. The company has a valuation of $252.16 Million, with an average of 387.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 471.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SBBP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) trade information

After registering a -5.3% downside in the last session, Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.26- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 11.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.38%, and 31.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 54.32%. Short interest in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) saw shorts transact 657.48 Million shares and set a 1.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 113.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SBBP has been trading 166.67% off suggested target high and 33.33% from its likely low.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Strongbridge Biopharma plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) shares are -3.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.78% against 14.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 52% this quarter before jumping 42.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 41.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $8.04 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.34 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.61 Million and $5.84 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 43.4% before jumping 42.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -242.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s Major holders

Strongbridge Biopharma plc insiders hold 9.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.18% of the shares at 78.31% float percentage. In total, 110 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caxton Corp. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.09 Million shares (or 12.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 4.14 Million shares, or about 6.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $8.7 Million.