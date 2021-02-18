Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC)’s traded shares stood at 8,625,656 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.11, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The ESGC share’s 52-week high remains $4.36, putting it -106.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.1. The company has a valuation of $799.54 Million, with an average of 4.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ESGC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying an increase of 42.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $3.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ESGC has been trading 65.88% off suggested target high and 18.48% from its likely low.

Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -48.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 35% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC)’s Major holders

Eros STX Global Corporation insiders hold 3.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.37% of the shares at 31.45% float percentage. In total, 128 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.97 Million shares (or 12.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.6 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.92 Million shares, or about 12.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $14.41 Million.