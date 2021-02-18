Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)’s traded shares stood at 1,027,412 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.24, to imply an increase of 14.03% or $5.69 in intraday trading. The ATEX share’s 52-week high remains $57.75, putting it -24.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.26. The company has a valuation of $813.2 Million, with an average of 232.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 209.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Anterix Inc. (ATEX), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATEX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.66.

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) trade information

After registering a 14.03% upside in the last session, Anterix Inc. (ATEX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $47.24 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 2.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.97%, and 21.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.98%. Short interest in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) saw shorts transact 1.15 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.6, implying an increase of 48.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $48 and $100 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATEX has been trading 116.26% off suggested target high and 3.81% from its likely low.

Anterix Inc. (ATEX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Anterix Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Anterix Inc. (ATEX) shares are +3.28% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 2.9% this quarter before jumping 27.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -38.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $130Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $130Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $327Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -60.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 20.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)’s Major holders

Anterix Inc. insiders hold 2.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.54% of the shares at 94.26% float percentage. In total, 136 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.25 Million shares (or 29.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $171.76 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with 1.36 Million shares, or about 7.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $44.43 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Anterix Inc. (ATEX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 317,484 shares. This is just over 1.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.38 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 257.14 Thousand, or 1.46% of the shares, all valued at about $8.41 Million.