American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s traded shares stood at 17,594,327 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.8. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.67, to imply a decline of -1.75% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The AAL share’s 52-week high remains $30.78, putting it -74.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.25. The company has a valuation of $10.93 Billion, with an average of 115.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 81.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), translating to a mean rating of 3.6. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 11 analyst(s) give AAL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$3.94.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

After registering a -1.75% downside in the latest session, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.34 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 4.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.01%, and 11.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.51%. Short interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) saw shorts transact 97.37 Million shares and set a 1.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.33, implying a decline of -30.22% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AAL has been trading 52.8% off suggested target high and -94.34% from its likely low.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Airlines Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares are +42.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -61.6% against 43.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -48.7% this quarter before jumping 69.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 47.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $4.04 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.91 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.52 Billion and $1.62 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -52.5% before jumping 264.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -0.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 25.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

American Airlines Group Inc. insiders hold 0.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.42% of the shares at 45.84% float percentage. In total, 658 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 52.92 Million shares (or 8.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $650.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 47.67 Million shares, or about 7.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $751.69 Million.