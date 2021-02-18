Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)’s traded shares stood at 2,341,507 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.02, to imply a decline of -16.6% or -$0.8 in intraday trading. The AKER share’s 52-week high remains $8.85, putting it -120.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.55. The company has a valuation of $74.88 Million, with an average of 506.46 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AKER a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) trade information

After registering a -16.6% downside in the last session, Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.24- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 23.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.52%, and 51.7% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 102.01%. Short interest in Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) saw shorts transact 562.45 Million shares and set a 407.57 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $768, implying an increase of 19004.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $768 and $768 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AKER has been trading 19004.48% off suggested target high and 19004.48% from its likely low.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 73.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)’s Major holders

Akers Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 16.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.36% of the shares at 19.49% float percentage. In total, 20 institutions holds shares in the company, led by NorthRock Partners, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 425Thousand shares (or 4.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $845.75 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sabby Management, LLC with 299.91 Thousand shares, or about 3.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $674.8 Thousand.