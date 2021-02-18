Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s traded shares stood at 2,587,807 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $84.64, to imply an increase of 0.29% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The NET share’s 52-week high remains $95.77, putting it -13.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.05. The company has a valuation of $26.23 Billion, with an average of 6.26 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.97 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cloudflare, Inc. (NET), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NET a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) trade information

After registering a 0.29% upside in the latest session, Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $93.00 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 8.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.89%, and 8.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.4%. Short interest in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) saw shorts transact 10.56 Million shares and set a 2.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $98.27, implying an increase of 16.1% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $75 and $105 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NET has been trading 24.05% off suggested target high and -11.39% from its likely low.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -143.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s Major holders

Cloudflare, Inc. insiders hold 17.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.74% of the shares at 93.45% float percentage. In total, 430 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 30.29 Million shares (or 12.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.3 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 29.86 Million shares, or about 12.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.27 Billion.