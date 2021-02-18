DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s traded shares stood at 4,279,938 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $58.64, to imply a decline of -0.37% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The DKNG share’s 52-week high remains $64.78, putting it -10.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.6. The company has a valuation of $22.99 Billion, with an average of 12.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DKNG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.47.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

After registering a -0.37% downside in the latest session, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $62.55 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 6.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.59%, and 9.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.81%. Short interest in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw shorts transact 16.21 Million shares and set a 0.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $62, implying an increase of 5.73% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $41 and $100 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DKNG has been trading 70.53% off suggested target high and -30.08% from its likely low.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40% annually.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

DraftKings Inc. insiders hold 16.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.93% of the shares at 54.75% float percentage. In total, 491 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Raine Capital Llc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 21.72 Million shares (or 5.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.28 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.76 Million shares, or about 5.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.22 Billion.