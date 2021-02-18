CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)’s traded shares stood at 2,604,162 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.28, to imply a decline of -4.94% or -$1.21 in intraday trading. The CMLF share’s 52-week high remains $24.74, putting it -6.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.66. The company has a valuation of $1.29 Billion, with an average of 752.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 310.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for CM Life Sciences, Inc. (CMLF), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CMLF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (CMLF) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)’s Major holders

CM Life Sciences, Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.53% of the shares at 13.53% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by TOMS Capital Investment Management, LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.06 Million shares (or 2.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.7 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HighTower Advisors, LLC with 923.31 Thousand shares, or about 2.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $10.19 Million.