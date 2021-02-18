Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s traded shares stood at 2,035,626 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.13, to imply a decline of -0.95% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The NBRV share’s 52-week high remains $16.2, putting it -417.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.31. The company has a valuation of $66.61 Million, with an average of 820.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 825.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NBRV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.95.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) trade information

After registering a -0.95% downside in the last session, Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.49- this Wednesday, Feb 10, jumping 10.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.57%, and 7.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.34%. Short interest in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) saw shorts transact 728.64 Million shares and set a 0.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9, implying an increase of 187.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NBRV has been trading 187.54% off suggested target high and 187.54% from its likely low.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $600Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $910Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $333Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 80.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 50.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s Major holders

Nabriva Therapeutics plc insiders hold 0.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.72% of the shares at 20.82% float percentage. In total, 60 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.43 Million shares (or 9.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.46 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 545.34 Thousand shares, or about 3.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.91 Million.