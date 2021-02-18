Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s traded shares stood at 50,653,984 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.43, to imply an increase of 11.47% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The SUPV share’s 52-week high remains $3.68, putting it -51.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.28. The company has a valuation of $371.32 Million, with an average of 489.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 457.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV), translating to a mean rating of 3.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give SUPV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

After registering a 11.47% upside in the latest session, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.63- this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 31.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.96%, and 28.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.01%. Short interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) saw shorts transact 484.11 Million shares and set a 1.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.72, implying a decline of -29.22% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $0.68 and $2.19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SUPV has been trading -9.88% off suggested target high and -72.02% from its likely low.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grupo Supervielle S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) shares are -14.84% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.3% this quarter before falling -81.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 221.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $131.93 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $135.13 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30.3 Million and $74.56 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 335.4% before jumping 81.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 65.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -13.1% annually.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 13, 2018. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 1.88% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

Grupo Supervielle S.A. insiders hold 21.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.28% of the shares at 5.45% float percentage. In total, 55 institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 422.53 Thousand shares (or 0.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $764.79 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 276.96 Thousand shares, or about 0.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $587.15 Thousand.