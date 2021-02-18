Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX)’s traded shares stood at 1,206,959 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.74, to imply a decline of -0.21% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The PLX share’s 52-week high remains $6.62, putting it -39.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.04. The company has a valuation of $173.64 Million, with an average of 221.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 186.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PLX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) trade information

After registering a -0.21% downside in the last session, Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.02- this Wednesday, Feb 10, jumping 32.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -26.51%, and 13.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.58%. Short interest in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) saw shorts transact 505.55 Million shares and set a 2.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11, implying an increase of 132.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLX has been trading 132.07% off suggested target high and 132.07% from its likely low.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) shares are +20.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 72.36% against 14.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -500% this quarter before falling -120% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $11.99 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $16.1 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $17.76 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -32.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 68.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX)’s Major holders

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 32.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.89% of the shares at 23.67% float percentage. In total, 30 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.41 Million shares (or 7.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.34 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 488.63 Thousand shares, or about 1.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.77 Million.