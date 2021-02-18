Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s traded shares stood at 1,690,402 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.54, to imply a decline of -4.58% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The TK share’s 52-week high remains $4.88, putting it -37.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.7. The company has a valuation of $357.93 Million, with an average of 773.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 789.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Teekay Corporation (TK), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) trade information

After registering a -4.58% downside in the last session, Teekay Corporation (TK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.73- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 5.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.07%, and 24.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 64.65%. Short interest in Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) saw shorts transact 3.04 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.5, implying a decline of -1.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $3.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TK has been trading -1.13% off suggested target high and -1.13% from its likely low.

Teekay Corporation (TK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -32.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -287.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12% annually.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s Major holders

Teekay Corporation insiders hold 31.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.94% of the shares at 40.83% float percentage. In total, 84 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.38 Million shares (or 2.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 1.19 Million shares, or about 1.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.66 Million.