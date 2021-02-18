AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s traded shares stood at 1,415,850 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.66, to imply a decline of -2.14% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The MITT share’s 52-week high remains $16.7, putting it -356.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.46. The company has a valuation of $149.04 Million, with an average of 5.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give MITT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) trade information

After registering a -2.14% downside in the last session, AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.00- this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 8.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.67%, and 24.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.07%. Short interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) saw shorts transact 1.72 Million shares and set a 0.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.75, implying a decline of -24.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MITT has been trading -18.03% off suggested target high and -31.69% from its likely low.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) shares are +20.79% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -92.3% this quarter before jumping 99.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -55.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $10.29 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.58 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $25.44 Million and $20.3 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -59.5% before falling -52.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 818.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

MITT Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 19, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 12.77% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 16.67%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s Major holders

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. insiders hold 1.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.68% of the shares at 32.23% float percentage. In total, 90 institutions holds shares in the company, led by EJF Capital LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.68 Million shares (or 9.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Angelo, Gordon & Company, L.P. with 1.77 Million shares, or about 4.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $4.88 Million.