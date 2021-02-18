Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s traded shares stood at 1,497,241 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $306.26, to imply a decline of -4.31% or -$13.78 in intraday trading. The FVRR share’s 52-week high remains $316.76, putting it -3.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +93.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.42. The company has a valuation of $10.76 Billion, with an average of 1.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give FVRR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) trade information

After registering a -4.31% downside in the last session, Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $336 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 8.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.76%, and 14.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.98%. Short interest in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) saw shorts transact 1.44 Million shares and set a 1.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $230.44, implying a decline of -24.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $175 and $300 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FVRR has been trading -2.04% off suggested target high and -42.86% from its likely low.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fiverr International Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) shares are +175.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 146.55% against 11%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 250% this quarter before jumping 112.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 75.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $54.1 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $57.73 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $29.53 Million and $33.23 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 83.2% before jumping 73.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 5.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s Major holders

Fiverr International Ltd. insiders hold 31.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.58% of the shares at 86.38% float percentage. In total, 276 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deer Vii & Co. Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.08 Million shares (or 9.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $428.65 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 1.03 Million shares, or about 3.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $200.17 Million.

We also have Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund holds roughly 1,000,000 shares. This is just over 3.1% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $138.98 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 508Thousand, or 1.58% of the shares, all valued at about $70.6 Million.