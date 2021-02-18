Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s traded shares stood at 1,636,426 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.07, to imply a decline of -9.71% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The DSX share’s 52-week high remains $3.37, putting it -9.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $255.65 Million, with an average of 924.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 512.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DSX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) trade information

After registering a -9.71% downside in the last session, Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.78- this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 18.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.33%, and 30.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.07%. Short interest in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) saw shorts transact 772.88 Million shares and set a 1.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.16, implying an increase of 2.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.25 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DSX has been trading 62.87% off suggested target high and -26.71% from its likely low.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Diana Shipping Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) shares are +103.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -750% against 15%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -20% this quarter before jumping 41.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -24.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $40.61 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $39.45 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $47.02 Million and $40.03 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -13.6% before falling -1.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -265.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s Major holders

Diana Shipping Inc. insiders hold 27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.58% of the shares at 32.31% float percentage. In total, 46 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kopernik Global Investors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.33 Million shares (or 6.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 3.18 Million shares, or about 3.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $6.14 Million.