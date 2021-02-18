Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s traded shares stood at 945,244 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $69.34, to imply a decline of -0.63% or -$0.44 in intraday trading. The KC share’s 52-week high remains $74.67, putting it -7.69% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.01. The company has a valuation of $15.12 Billion, with an average of 1.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

After registering a -0.63% downside in the last session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $74.67 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 7.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.06%, and 63.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.22%. Short interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) saw shorts transact 3.2 Million shares and set a 1.7 days time to cover.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 33.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited insiders hold 1.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.62% of the shares at 20.96% float percentage. In total, 171 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.35 Million shares (or 29.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $319.94 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is First Trust Advisors LP with 6.07 Million shares, or about 24.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $264.21 Million.