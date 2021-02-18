Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s traded shares stood at 2,133,064 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.65, to imply a decline of -2.41% or -$0.56 in intraday trading. The YSG share’s 52-week high remains $25.44, putting it -12.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.17. The company has a valuation of $15.07 Billion, with an average of 2.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give YSG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 4.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Yatsen Holding Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.4% of the shares at 2.4% float percentage. In total, 13 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.71 Million shares (or 1.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $80.1 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Matthews International Capital Management, LLC with 2.41 Million shares, or about 0.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $41.04 Million.

We also have Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Price (T.Rowe) International Fds-Global Growth Stock Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund holds roughly 404,300 shares. This is just over 0.1% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.87 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 355.52 Thousand, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about $6.04 Million.