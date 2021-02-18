Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s traded shares stood at 4,016,424 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $138.65, to imply a decline of -0.42% or -$0.58 in intraday trading. The PTON share’s 52-week high remains $171.09, putting it -23.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.7. The company has a valuation of $40.8 Billion, with an average of 5.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.59 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give PTON a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 21 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

After registering a -0.42% downside in the latest session, Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $155.5 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 10.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.07%, and -11.84% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -8.3%. Short interest in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) saw shorts transact 12.83 Million shares and set a 1.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $168.24, implying an increase of 21.34% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $45 and $200 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PTON has been trading 44.25% off suggested target high and -67.54% from its likely low.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Peloton Interactive, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) shares are +113.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -193.75% against 15.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 40% this quarter before falling -96.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 124.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 63.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.1% annually.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Peloton Interactive, Inc. insiders hold 0.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.09% of the shares at 71.75% float percentage. In total, 681 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 17.02 Million shares (or 6.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.69 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 15.98 Million shares, or about 6.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.43 Billion.