Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN)’s traded shares stood at 1,421,893 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.25, to imply a decline of -2.75% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The INFN share’s 52-week high remains $11.51, putting it -12.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.68. The company has a valuation of $2Billion, with an average of 2.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Infinera Corporation (INFN), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give INFN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) trade information

After registering a -2.75% downside in the latest session, Infinera Corporation (INFN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.10 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 7.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.63%, and 6.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.96%. Short interest in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) saw shorts transact 27.84 Million shares and set a 8.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.08, implying a decline of -1.66% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INFN has been trading 46.34% off suggested target high and -51.22% from its likely low.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Infinera Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Infinera Corporation (INFN) shares are +28.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50% against 23.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -33.3% this quarter before jumping 81.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $356.79 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $332.15 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $386.46 Million and $331.38 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -7.7% before jumping 0.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 122.03% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -59% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN)’s Major holders

Infinera Corporation insiders hold 2.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.64% of the shares at 92.98% float percentage. In total, 248 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 28.96 Million shares (or 15.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $303.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oaktree Capital Management, LP with 25.18 Million shares, or about 13.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $155.08 Million.