In the last trading session, 2,671,706 China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.2 changed hands at -$1.13 or -0.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $32.93 Million. CLEU’s last price was a discount, traded about -101.15% off its 52-week high of $10.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.4, which suggests the last value was 34.62% up since then. When we look at China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 416.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 202.02 Million.

Analysts gave the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CLEU as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Although CLEU has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.82- on Friday, Feb 12 added 47.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.35%, with the 5-day performance at 0.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) is 0.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 673Thousand shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -35.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.18% of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares while 0.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.64%. There are 2 institutions holding the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.27% of the shares, roughly 16.96 Thousand CLEU shares worth $104.32 Thousand.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 514 shares worth $3.16 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.