In the last trading session, 2,418,000 TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s per share price at $3.13 changed hands at $0.64 or 0.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $143.51 Million. PETZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.13% off its 52-week high of $3.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 83.39% up since then. When we look at TDH Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 26.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 114.43 Million.

Analysts gave the TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PETZ as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

Instantly PETZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.29- on Tuesday, Feb 16 added 4.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.69%, with the 5-day performance at 0.3% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) is 0.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for TDH Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 72.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.9% of TDH Holdings, Inc. shares while 0.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.76%. There are 4 institutions holding the TDH Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.3% of the shares, roughly 136.4 Thousand PETZ shares worth $252.34 Thousand.

Gateway Advisory holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.17% or 78.67 Thousand shares worth $145.55 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.