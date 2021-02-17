Analysts gave the Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (SIOX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SIOX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 134.56% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SIOX’s forecast low is $7 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +144.65% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 114.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (SIOX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. earnings to increase by 63.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.58% of Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. shares while 25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.7%. There are 59 institutions holding the Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. stock share, with Consonance Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.68% of the shares, roughly 3.24 Million SIOX shares worth $14.95 Million.

Opaleye Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.21% or 2.04 Million shares worth $9.42 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.