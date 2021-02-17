In the latest trading session, 1,706,316 SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.5 changing hands around -$0.13 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $182.2 Million. SCYX’s current price is a discount, trading about -25.26% off its 52-week high of $11.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.2, which suggests the recent value is55.79% up since then. When we look at SCYNEXIS, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 937.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 498.63 Million.

Analysts gave the SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SCYX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SCYNEXIS, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.91.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) trade information

Although SCYX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $10.15 on Wednesday, Feb 17 added 5.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.25%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 650.49 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 212.74% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SCYX’s forecast low is $17 with $46 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +384.21% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 78.95% for it to hit the projected low.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.6%. The 2021 estimates are for SCYNEXIS, Inc. earnings to decrease by -237.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.72% of SCYNEXIS, Inc. shares while 39.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.74%. There are 35 institutions holding the SCYNEXIS, Inc. stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 17.46% of the shares, roughly 1.91 Million SCYX shares worth $8.42 Million.

Caxton Corp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.63% or 834.37 Thousand shares worth $3.68 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 1360000 shares estimated at $5.94 Million under it, the former controlled 12.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 4.75% of the shares, roughly 519.75 Thousand shares worth around $2.27 Million.