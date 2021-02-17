In the last trading session, 2,884,389 Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s per share price at $19.06 changed hands at $1.78 or 0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $644.54 Million. RVP’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.8% off its 52-week high of $21.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the last value was 94.91% up since then. When we look at Retractable Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 Million.

Analysts gave the Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RVP as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Retractable Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) trade information

Instantly RVP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.3%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $20.01 on Tuesday, Feb 16 added 4.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.77%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) is 0.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.89 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Retractable Technologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 219.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.62% of Retractable Technologies, Inc. shares while 22.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.54%. There are 83 institutions holding the Retractable Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.04% of the shares, roughly 1Million RVP shares worth $10.77 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.02% or 999.2 Thousand shares worth $10.73 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 456243 shares estimated at $3.04 Million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1% of the shares, roughly 331.48 Thousand shares worth around $3.56 Million.