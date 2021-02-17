In the last trading session, 3,042,407 Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $60.5 changed hands at -$5.65 or -0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.8 Billion. NNOX’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.71% off its 52-week high of $94.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.25, which suggests the last value was 66.53% up since then. When we look at Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 Million.

Analysts gave the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NNOX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NNOX’s forecast low is $62 with $67 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +10.74% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.49% of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares while 11.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.13%. There are 49 institutions holding the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock share, with Credit Suisse Ag/ the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.16% of the shares, roughly 1Million NNOX shares worth $23.52 Million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.65% or 762Thousand shares worth $17.92 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. With 51598 shares estimated at $2.36 Million under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 51.37 Thousand shares worth around $2.35 Million.