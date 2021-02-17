In the last trading session, 1,772,996 Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.1. With the company’s per share price at $5.26 changed hands at $0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $149.49 Million. MBRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -124.71% off its 52-week high of $11.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.94, which suggests the last value was 63.12% up since then. When we look at Moleculin Biotech, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 Million.

Analysts gave the Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MBRX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Moleculin Biotech, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.56.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) trade information

Instantly MBRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.74- on Wednesday, Feb 10 added 8.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 459.47 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 312.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 311.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MBRX’s forecast low is $18 with $29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +451.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 242.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. earnings to increase by 29.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s Major holders

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.87% or 104.33 Thousand shares worth $508.73 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 93964 shares estimated at $458.19 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 31.36 Thousand shares worth around $150Thousand.