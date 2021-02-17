In the last trading session, 1,697,143 Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $3.88 changed hands at $0.23 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $247.13 Million. MLSS’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.28% off its 52-week high of $4.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 78.09% up since then. When we look at Milestone Scientific Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 432.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 396.21 Million.

Analysts gave the Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MLSS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Milestone Scientific Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) trade information

Instantly MLSS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.3%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.24- on Tuesday, Feb 16 added 8.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.83%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) is 0.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MLSS’s forecast low is $4 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +3.09% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.72 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Milestone Scientific Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $1.81 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.3 Million and $1.3 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -25.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 39.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Milestone Scientific Inc. earnings to increase by 21.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.56% of Milestone Scientific Inc. shares while 11.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.34%. There are 66 institutions holding the Milestone Scientific Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.1% of the shares, roughly 2.61 Million MLSS shares worth $3.63 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.31% or 2.11 Million shares worth $4.48 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1757903 shares estimated at $2.44 Million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 872.33 Thousand shares worth around $1.85 Million.