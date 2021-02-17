In the last trading session, 9,626,250 Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25.11 changed hands at -$1.8 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.14 Billion. RIDE’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.64% off its 52-week high of $31.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.5, which suggests the last value was 62.17% up since then. When we look at Lordstown Motors Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.38 Million.

Analysts gave the Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RIDE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Lordstown Motors Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Although RIDE has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $31.57 on Thursday, Feb 11 added 20.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.25%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.22 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RIDE’s forecast low is $18 with $50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +99.12% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -28.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Lordstown Motors Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.